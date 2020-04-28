EXCLUSIVE: Treat heart problems and hypertension with Swami Ramdev's effective yoga tips

Hypertension, diabetes and heart-related problems are a few most commons diseases that people suffer from in India. With escalating coronavirus pandemic, these problems have become even more dangerous as it makes a person more susceptible to the infection than others with good immunity. Swami Ramdev, in a special show on India TV, claims that yoga can treat these problems naturally and strengthens the core body. From regulating blood pressure to curing heart-related problems, Swami Ramdev suggests that everyone should include five pranayamas including kapalbhati, anulom vilom, udgith, bhramari and bhastrika in their daily life to eradicate every communicable and non-communicable disease.

Swami Ramdev's yoga tips for Hypertension:

Swami Ramdev shows the correct way to do Shavasana and yoga Nidra asana which help in reducing hypertension. He reveals that they clam the mind and helps in circulation of blood in the body which activates positive energy. It also helps in controlling blood pressure. Further, he shares yogasanas that help in reducing hypertension. They are-

Gomukhasan - By doing this asana, the muscles of the arms get strengthened. Along with this, with the increase in blood circulation, heart related problems and hypertension are also relieved. Ustrasana or Camel Pose - It is very beneficial for diabetes patients and it heals the digestive and reproductive system. It is also beneficial for strengthening the waist and shoulders. Uttanpada Asanas- Performing this asana is beneficial for heart as well as hypertension. Bhujangasana - By doing this asana, the body becomes flexible and relieves backache and increased abdominal fat. With this, you get relief from hypertension. Do it slowly for 10 to 20 times. Kati Chakrasana - By doing this asana, one gets relief from hypertension.

Swami Ramdev's yoga tips for heart problems:

Swami Ramdev suggests that pranayamas are the most effective yogasanas to treat heart-related problems. he says that people suffer from heart diseases because of the irregular flow of blood in their bodies. Pranayamas like kapalbhati, anulom vilom, bhastrika, udgith not only maintain the correct flow of blood but also strengthens the heart and respiratory system.

5 yogasanas to control diabetes are-

Mandukasana- By doing this asana, the pancreas will generate the required juices which will help cure diabetes. Do this for 5–10 minutes. Vakrasana- By doing this asana, the entire body along with back, stomach, will remain healthy. Do this asana for half a minute from one side. Then do it from the other side. Pawanmuktasana- With a strong spinal cord, the pancreas keeps working effectively by doing this asana. By doing this, you will get relief from abdominal fat. Uttanapadasana- By doing this asana, you will get rid of the problem of constipation along with diabetes. Naukasana - With this, you will get rid of Hernia disease. At the same time, the pancreas will become active.

Swami Ramdev also suggests useful tips to relieve muscle pain. He suggests consuming gaumutra on an empty stomach as well as giloy for treating body pain. Additionally, he advises doing kapalbhati and anulom vilom which further helps circulating blood properly in the body.

