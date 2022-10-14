Diabetes patients should eat eggs in breakfast BUT keep these things in mind

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Diabetes patients should eat eggs for breakfast

Diabetes is on a rise among people lately due to poor lifestyles and diets. People often neglect their health and work for long hours which results in many diseases. While diabetes is mostly genetic, it also causes when sugar builds up in the bloodstream. To avoid diabetes, it is very important to have a proper diet. Apart from this, some physical activities and exercises also are very beneficial for overall health. For diabetic patients, it is very important to take special care of the food you eat, especially breakfast. Since winter is coming, the consumption of eggs is going to increase. People who have diabetes should also include eggs in their breakfast but they need to take care of some things first.

Diabetes patients need to eat food that does not mess up their blood sugar levels. If your sugar continuously remains high or low, then consult a doctor immediately.

Egg keep sugar level under control

Diabetes patients are advised to eat healthy so that their sugar remains under control. In the diet, it is suggested to add lentils, roti, oats, poha, sprouted gram, salad and other things. Dieticians and doctors change meal plans according to the sugar level. On the other hand, eggs also benefit diabetic patients a lot. However, the yellow part, which is called the yolk, should not be eaten.

According to a research, eating eggs provides 70 calories and 6 grams of protein, which keeps the blood sugar level of diabetic patients in control. Eggs can be a good option to supplement the protein in diabetes.

However, if you do not eat eggs, here are other options you can try to include in your breakfast-

Oatmeal is a better option

Diabetic patients must include oatmeal in their breakfast. The fiber, calories and protein present in it help in keeping the sugar level in control. However, check the portions. For people with diabetes, one cup of cooked oatmeal is considered a healthy meal as it contains approximately 30 grams of carbs.

Cheese is very beneficial

Dairy products are a boon for diabetics. Doctors advise drinking a glass of milk every day along with eating cheese and curd. Cheese, a calcium-rich food contains many nutritional properties. It is also a good source of protein that further helps to make you feel full for a longer time. It also reduces cravings for unhealthy food.

Other ways to control sugar-

Take cucumber, bitter gourd, tomato juice

Drink Giloy-neem decoction

Do Mandukasana-Vakrasana Pavanmuktasana

Do Kapalbhati for 15 minutes

Diseases caused due to bad lifestyle-

Hypertension

Heart problem

Thyroid

Obesity

PCOD

Diabetes

