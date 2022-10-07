Eat garlic on empty stomach for weight loss BUT keep these things in mind

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Eat garlic on empty stomach for weight loss

Eating garlic on an empty stomach has been one of the oldest pieces of advice for losing weight that people have given over the years. There is no denying that losing those extra kilos is a big task and not everyone can maintain the discipline to lose weight in a small time. However, if you make small changes in your lifestyle, you can achieve a fit body over a certain period of time. It not only helps in shedding Kgs but also in keeping you healthy. Talking about raw garlic, it is a big immunity booster. Other than helping your nerves to relax, it helps in weight loss as well.

Garlic contains many nutrients that help in losing weight. However, it should be consumed on an empty stomach only if you have a good lifestyle and take a healthy diet with regular workouts. It also works to increase energy in the body. It contains nutrients that help boost metabolism, which further helps in weight loss.

How Does Garlic Help In Losing Weight?

Eating a few garlic cloves on an empty stomach in the morning helps in reducing weight as it dissolves accumulated body fat. The boosting level which is present in garlic helps to burn calories faster. It makes you feel full for a long time and minimises any carving. Furthermore, it helps to keep your hunger in control and prevents overeating.

According to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition, garlic is associated with burning fat. It also has detoxifying properties which help in flushing out toxins from the body.

Things to keep in mind:

Avoid eating too much garlic as it can create irritation in the stomach.

People with gastroesophageal reflux disease are advised to avoid garlic as it may create heartburn.

A few compounds present in garlic create chest and stomach burn.

Garlic can cause allergies in few people and its symptoms are hives, tingling in the lips, or tongue, decongestant, runny and itchy nose, sneezing and itchy eyes

How to eat garlic for weight loss?

To lose weight, eat 2 garlic cloves daily on an empty stomach. If you have constipation problem, then do not eat garlic. Pregnant women, children and patients with low blood pressure, bleeding disorders and diabetes should not use this home remedy.

