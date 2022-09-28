Diabetes: Eat cucumber to control blood sugar level; here are some effective ways

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Eat cucumber to control blood sugar level

Diabetes: The number of diabetes patients is increasing continuously in our country. It is believed that a poor diet and a bad lifestyle are the major causes of high blood sugar levels. In order to keep diabetes in check, blood sugar levels should be under control. If it is not controlled at the right time, then health starts deteriorating. A proper diet is very important in controlling diabetes. For this, adding cucumber to your diet can bring many benefits. Many vitamins, minerals and electrolytes are found in cucumber. It can be eaten in salads, soups, raita or by making a sandwich. Additionally, it tastes good as well.

Eating cucumber also strengthens bones and immunity. Let's have a look at how to use cucumber in your diet-

Make Cucumber Soup

Cucumber soup can lower your blood sugar level. To consume it, first cut a cucumber, then add 3 teaspoons lemon juice, a small onion, a garlic bud, a quarter teaspoon olive oil, half a cup of coriander, one teaspoon cumin, salt and pepper powder. Mix all these in a blender and serve in a bowl., after that take it out in a bowl. Now use curd as per taste. By consuming it, not only will diabetes be under control, but your weight will also be under control.

Use Cucumber Salad

If you do not like cucumber soup, then you can consume cucumber salad daily. Salad not only gives you vitamins but it also controls your blood sugar level.

Cucumber Raita

If you are a diabetic patient, then you must consume cucumber raita daily. To make this, grate the cucumber and mix it in the curd and add black salt according to taste. By eating it daily, diabetes will be under control and your weight will also be reduced.

