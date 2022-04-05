Covid19: 10 signs which indicate that you have a weak immune system

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @FASHIONTRNDING 10 Signs that you have a weak immune system

Our immune system is made up of cells, tissues, and organs that try to keep the harmful bacteria at bay. It also fights germs to keep our bodies in good health. But, certain factors weaken our immune system and make a way for germs to attack our body, which results in poor health conditions. Let's have a look at the factors, which give us a hint that we are having a weak immune system.

Cold

The average number of times a person has a cold is two to three times a year. But, if you are caught by the infection more times, then it may be a sign of a weak immune system.

Dry Eyes

Whenever you find that your eyes are becoming dry and resulting in blurry vision or redness, and you feel that there is a sandy, gritty particle in your eye. It is a sign that your immune system is weakening.

Fatigue

Getting tired easily can be another sign that shows you have poor immunity. Getting tired is natural if a person is working for the whole day, but if you are getting tired and feeling fatigued a lot more than common then you should get a body check from the health provider.

Infections and allergies

A person with a weak immune system is more likely to be caught by the hands of allergies and infections. A weak immune system might give you urinary tract infections (UTIs), sinus infections, pneumonia, and other health-related problems. Skin issues like fungal infections, thrush or yeast, are also common in people who have weak immune systems.

Joint Ache

If you are facing trouble walking because your joints are inflamed, then you should get a medical professional's advice. It is one of the signs that your immune system is in poor condition.

Mild Fever

If you feel the high temperature in your body, then it might be a signal that the harmful foreign invaders are soon going to attack your body. As your immune system has shown them a path to enter your body.

Patchy Hair Loss

A poor immune system also sometimes attacks hair follicles, which results in a heavy loss of hair in patches. A person loses hair from different parts of their body and become emotionally weak. This condition is called ‘Alopecia Areata'.

Stomach Ache

The working of our immune system is directly related to the food we eat. It has a connection with the digestive tract, including our intestines. Any problem related to our stomach like constipation, gas, or diarrhea can be a sign that our immune system is asking for help.

Unhealthy lifestyle habits

Poor sleeping habits, excessive smoking, and alcohol can be driving factors for a weak immune system. If you are not taking proper care of your health and indulging yourself in poor lifestyle habits then you’re inviting a whole new problem that will weaken you in a few days.

Wound-healing issues

There are a lot of people who get injured while working, cooking, playing, or walking unknowingly. And, their wound takes at least 4-5 days to be healed. But, if your wound or injury is taking more days then that's a sign your immune system is not producing enough skin cells to recover from your injury.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.