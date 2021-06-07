Monday, June 07, 2021
     
COVID India LIVE Updates: Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan shares 5 tips for those isolating at home

While the country is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the government is asking citizens to get themselves vaccinated and stay at home at all times. Not only this but home isolation is advised when partial symptoms of Covid-19 are observed in a patient. Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has shared 5 tips to take care of health during home isolation. 

New Delhi Published on: June 07, 2021 9:13 IST
In the second wave of COVID, people are constantly being advised to be more cautious. More people are reaching hospitals this time than in the first wave of but patients with mild or no symptoms can recover even by staying at home. Keeping in mind the awareness of the people, the government is constantly appealing to follow the rules laid down from the protection from coronavirus. Also, health-related advice is also being shared through social media. Have a look at some of the health updates here:

 

 

 

  Jun 07, 2021 10:41 AM (IST)

    Safeguarding children from future waves with vaccination

    Western countries are moving ahead with the vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 and efforts are being made to go even younger than this age group. Given the vulnerability of children against future waves, countries are planning to vaccinate children from 2-years onwards.  

  Jun 07, 2021 9:20 AM (IST)

    Home isolation tips for COVID patients from Dr. Harsh Vardhan

    Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan shared a tweet that read, "Health is your greatest wealth! If under home quarantine, look after all aspects of your health to ensure your overall wellbeing…"

  Jun 07, 2021 9:18 AM (IST)

    What is kangaroo mother care?

    Partners and other family members can help provide kangaroo care to babies Baby born early or small, which is especially important when the mother is unwell or in recovery. Kangaroo mother care has many benefits in addition to improved survival:

    •  It reduces infections and hypothermia
    • Babies Baby also have more opportunities to breastfeed

  Jun 07, 2021 9:16 AM (IST)

    Some parenting tips for you amid COVID

    Working from home with your children around? Your kids are bored and want to play outside but they can't? NOT EASY for any of us! More parenting tips during #COVID19:

