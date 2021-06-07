Image Source : FILE IMAGE/PTI In new guidelines, Govt drops use of Ivermectin, HCQ, Favipiravir for COVID treatment

The Union Health Ministry, in its latest set of guidelines, has dropped the use of Ivermectin, HCQ, Favipiravir from COVID-19 treatment. There is also no mention to take steam for the cure of COVID. However, guidelines have suggested a 6-minute walk test to Covid infected patients.

How to conduct a 6-minute walk test?

A 6-minute walk test is an established simple clinical test to assess cardio-pulmonary exercise tolerance. This test is used to unmask hypoxia.

Patient with pulse oximeter attached to his finger is asked to walk in the confines of his room for 6 minutes continuously.

Any drop in saturation below 94%, or an absolute drop of more than 3% to 5% or feeling unwell (lightheaded, short of breath) while performing the test or at end of 6 minutes are significant findings. Such patients are labelled as positive for 6-min walk test.

Patients with positive 6-minute walk test may progress to become hypoxic and hence early admission to hospital [for observation and oxygen supplementation] is recommended.

The test can be repeated every 6 to 8 hours of monitoring in home setting.

It should not be done in patients older than 70 years, those with uncontrolled asthma, pregnant patients.

