Tuesday, May 04, 2021
     
  4. Covid India LIVE updates: More than 2.15 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 vaccinated in last 24 hours
Covid India LIVE updates: More than 2.15 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 vaccinated in last 24 hours

It is important to keep yourself updated about the latest guidelines on Covid19 safety. Here are all the health updates on Covid19 that you need to know.

New Delhi Published on: May 04, 2021 7:58 IST
COVID 19 India LIVE Updates: people all over the world are battling with the second wave of Covid. The virus has been spreading at an alarming rate while the vaccination process is also going on. The government has laid out many safety guidelines for people with moderate to high symptoms and what procedure they need to follow for home isolation. The government is also appealing to people to stay at home in order to protect themselves and their loved ones.

  • May 04, 2021 9:12 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    India headed for stricter lockdowns to combat Covid wave

    India appears to be headed for more stringent lockdowns to rein in the massive surge in deadly coronavirus infections as both medical experts and apex industry chambers are giving fresh feedbacks to the Centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while urging the states to avoid blanket lockdowns that would cripple the economy and hit livelihoods has also maintained all along that the government would go by the advice of medical experts in formulating its policy to tackle the devastating pandemic.

    AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria has now stated that the country's health infrastructure is "stretched to the limit" and "aggressive lockdowns," like the one imposed in March last year are required in areas with positivity rates of over 10 per cent to contain the second COVID-19 wave. Dr Guleria said the ferocity with which the virus was spreading is unprecedented, and night curfews and weekend lockdowns, such as those enforced by Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana and other states, were proving to be ineffectual.

    -IANS

  • May 04, 2021 8:49 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    How Turmeric boosts immunity? Know benefits of this wonder spice

    Turmeric is known as the wonder spice because of its magical properties which benefit us in different ways. It is used as a medicinal herb from old times. Dry turmeric is rich in vitamin A, Thiamine (B1), Riboflavin (B2), vitamin C also contains a good amount of calcium, phosphorus, iron, sodium and potassium.

    Recently science has started doing research with clinical proven studies, saying it contains compounds known as "curcuminoids" used as a medicinal spice to treat different associated diseases and illness.

    Know benefits of Turmeric here.

  • May 04, 2021 7:53 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare revealed, "More than 2.15 lakh (2,15,185) beneficiaries of age group 18-44 vaccinated in last 24 hours. More than 4 lakh total vaccine doses administered to 18-44 age group till now."

