Maharashtra records 51,880 fresh COVID-19 cases, 891 deaths

Maharashtra reports 51,880 new COVID positive cases, 65,934 recoveries and 891 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra recorded as many as 51,880 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total tally of infections in the state to 48,22,902.

As many as 65,934 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 38,68,976.

The number of active cases stands at 6,41,910.

Mumbai recorded 2,554 new cases and 62 fatalities, taking the city's active case tally to 56,465 and the death toll to 13,125.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 85.16 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.49 per cent.

Currently, 39,36,323 patients are in home quarantine and 30,356 are in institutional quarantine.

