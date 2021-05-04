COVID 19 Fact Check: Coronavirus vaccine has no negative effect on child-bearing capacity of women

Image Source : TWITTER/MOHFW_INDIA Representative image

Several myths and fake news around COVID 19 vaccine have been circulating on the Internet. Many reports claimed that the Coronavirus vaccine has a negative effect on the child-bearing capacity of women. However, quashing rumours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare took to its verified Twitter account and shared information regarding the same. Sharing an infographic, the ministry debunked the myth.

"Dr. Arun Sharma busts the myth and fake rumour. He clarifies that #COVIDVaccine has no negative effect on child-bearing capacity of women," the tweet read.

Also read: Which mask is best for you and correct way to wear them | Explained by WHO

This is not the first time that such rumours found space on the Internet. Earlier several social media posts claimed that menstruating women should avoid taking vaccination during and five days before and after their menses. The center dismissed the claims by sharing out a clarification on one of its official Twitter accounts PIB fact check. The post reads, "#Fake post circulating on social media claims that women should not take #COVID19Vaccine 5 days before and after their menstrual cycle. Don't fall for rumours!"

Related: Fact check: Women shouldn't take COVID 19 vaccine 5 days before & after menstrual cycle? Here's the truth

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 15.89 crore on Tuesday with more than four lakh people aged between 18 to 44 years vaccinated in the Phase-3 drive. A total of 4,06,339 beneficiaries of the age group between 18 and 44 years received their first dose of Covid vaccine across 12 states and Union Territories.

These are Chhattisgarh (1,025), Delhi (40,028), Gujarat (1,08,191), Haryana (55,565), Jammu and Kashmir (5,587), Karnataka (2,353), Maharashtra (73,714), Odisha (6,802), Punjab (635), Rajasthan (76,151), Tamil Nadu (2,744) and Uttar Pradesh (33,544).

Cumulatively, 15,89,32,921 vaccine doses have been administered through 23,35,822 sessions so far, as per the provisional report till 7 a.m. on Tuesday, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHF).

For more health updates click here!