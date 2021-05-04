Tuesday, May 04, 2021
     
Vaccination for 18-44 age group to begin from tomorrow in Madhya Pradesh

State IEC Bureau deputy director Archana Mundir said vaccination will be on the basis of pre-registration and will take place between 9 am and 5 pm on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Bhopal Published on: May 04, 2021 21:52 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Vaccination for 18-44 age group to begin from May 5 (Wednesday) in Madhya Pradesh.

Vaccination against COVID-19 for people in the 18-44 age group will begin in Madhya Pradesh from Wednesday in a phased manner as per the availability of doses, a senior official said.

State IEC Bureau deputy director Archana Mundir said vaccination will be on the basis of pre-registration and will take place between 9 am and 5 pm on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Earlier, on Monday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had informed that 5.29 crore doses will be needed to cover those in the 18-44 segment, for which orders had been placed for 4.25 crore Covishield and 52.25 lakh Covaxin doses.

