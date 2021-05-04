India records 3,57,229 new COVID cases; 3,449 deaths in past 24 hours

India on Monday recorded 3,57,229 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,449 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,20,289 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 1,66,13,292. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,02,82,833, with 34,47,133 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,22,408. A total of 15,89,32,921 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|230
|13
|5850
|52
|70
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|151852
|8674
|1003935
|10227
|8207
|71
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1536
|130
|17363
|90
|59
|4
|Assam
|27824
|1926
|234237
|2534
|1389
|29
|5
|Bihar
|107668
|2278
|398558
|13603
|2821
|82
|6
|Chandigarh
|7943
|351
|36746
|528
|507
|11
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|120977
|610
|641449
|14398
|9275
|266
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1670
|94
|6334
|231
|4
|9
|Delhi
|89592
|2698
|1105983
|20293
|17414
|448
|10
|Goa
|25839
|1232
|70929
|1425
|1320
|46
|11
|Gujarat
|147499
|681
|452275
|11999
|7648
|140
|12
|Haryana
|104722
|548
|418425
|13293
|4626
|140
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|21788
|1061
|83721
|1526
|1612
|43
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|34567
|2146
|150231
|1536
|2421
|51
|15
|Jharkhand
|59675
|1156
|188623
|5614
|3073
|129
|16
|Karnataka
|444754
|23298
|1185299
|20901
|16250
|239
|17
|Kerala
|346230
|6447
|1313109
|19519
|5450
|45
|18
|Ladakh
|1283
|63
|12884
|149
|148
|3
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1206
|41
|1868
|109
|6
|2
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|85750
|1439
|508775
|13408
|5905
|93
|21
|Maharashtra
|659013
|11446
|4041158
|59500
|70851
|567
|22
|Manipur
|2071
|248
|30030
|107
|422
|7
|23
|Meghalaya
|1884
|63
|15606
|177
|185
|6
|24
|Mizoram
|1427
|131
|5112
|66
|17
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|1584
|55
|12752
|40
|115
|6
|26
|Odisha
|65400
|2421
|404063
|6488
|2073
|5
|27
|Puducherry
|10614
|6
|50698
|790
|848
|15
|28
|Punjab
|60709
|601
|321861
|6016
|9472
|155
|29
|Rajasthan
|194371
|5193
|452164
|11949
|4712
|154
|30
|Sikkim
|1723
|85
|6595
|111
|150
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|123258
|2814
|1090338
|18016
|14468
|122
|32
|Telangana
|79520
|615
|381365
|7432
|2476
|59
|33
|Tripura
|1725
|183
|33869
|87
|400
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|55436
|1824
|138657
|3451
|2930
|128
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|285832
|9920
|1043134
|38687
|13447
|285
|36
|West Bengal
|119961
|1466
|749296
|15937
|11637
|98
|Total#
|3447133
|33491
|16613292
|320289
|222408
|3449
According to the ICMR, 29,16,47,037 samples have been tested up to May 2 with 15,04,698 samples being tested on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Centre Monday assured the Delhi High Court that it will honour the directions of the Supreme Court to ensure the deficit in oxygen supply to the national capital is rectified before midnight, to the best of its ability.
The Centre’s submission came following the court’s query, “what about oxygen as per the Supreme Court’s directions.”
A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli were informed by the Centre that six additional containers are coming to Delhi and each of them is carrying 20 metric tonnes of medical oxygen.