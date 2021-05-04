India records 3,57,229 new COVID cases; 3,449 deaths in past 24 hours

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Family members of COVID-19 patients wait outside an oxygen-filling centre to refill their empty cylinders, as demand for the gas rises due to spike in coronavirus cases

India on Monday recorded 3,57,229 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,449 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,20,289 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 1,66,13,292. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,02,82,833, with 34,47,133 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,22,408. A total of 15,89,32,921 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 230 13 5850 52 70 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 151852 8674 1003935 10227 8207 71 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1536 130 17363 90 59 4 Assam 27824 1926 234237 2534 1389 29 5 Bihar 107668 2278 398558 13603 2821 82 6 Chandigarh 7943 351 36746 528 507 11 7 Chhattisgarh 120977 610 641449 14398 9275 266 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1670 94 6334 231 4 9 Delhi 89592 2698 1105983 20293 17414 448 10 Goa 25839 1232 70929 1425 1320 46 11 Gujarat 147499 681 452275 11999 7648 140 12 Haryana 104722 548 418425 13293 4626 140 13 Himachal Pradesh 21788 1061 83721 1526 1612 43 14 Jammu and Kashmir 34567 2146 150231 1536 2421 51 15 Jharkhand 59675 1156 188623 5614 3073 129 16 Karnataka 444754 23298 1185299 20901 16250 239 17 Kerala 346230 6447 1313109 19519 5450 45 18 Ladakh 1283 63 12884 149 148 3 19 Lakshadweep 1206 41 1868 109 6 2 20 Madhya Pradesh 85750 1439 508775 13408 5905 93 21 Maharashtra 659013 11446 4041158 59500 70851 567 22 Manipur 2071 248 30030 107 422 7 23 Meghalaya 1884 63 15606 177 185 6 24 Mizoram 1427 131 5112 66 17 1 25 Nagaland 1584 55 12752 40 115 6 26 Odisha 65400 2421 404063 6488 2073 5 27 Puducherry 10614 6 50698 790 848 15 28 Punjab 60709 601 321861 6016 9472 155 29 Rajasthan 194371 5193 452164 11949 4712 154 30 Sikkim 1723 85 6595 111 150 1 31 Tamil Nadu 123258 2814 1090338 18016 14468 122 32 Telangana 79520 615 381365 7432 2476 59 33 Tripura 1725 183 33869 87 400 1 34 Uttarakhand 55436 1824 138657 3451 2930 128 35 Uttar Pradesh 285832 9920 1043134 38687 13447 285 36 West Bengal 119961 1466 749296 15937 11637 98 Total# 3447133 33491 16613292 320289 222408 3449

According to the ICMR, 29,16,47,037 samples have been tested up to May 2 with 15,04,698 samples being tested on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Centre Monday assured the Delhi High Court that it will honour the directions of the Supreme Court to ensure the deficit in oxygen supply to the national capital is rectified before midnight, to the best of its ability.

The Centre’s submission came following the court’s query, “what about oxygen as per the Supreme Court’s directions.”

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli were informed by the Centre that six additional containers are coming to Delhi and each of them is carrying 20 metric tonnes of medical oxygen.

