COVID-19 India LIVE updates: Registration for vaccination for 18+ to begin from April 28

India has administered 14 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in just 99 days, the fastest in the world, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. More than 24 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Saturday till 8 pm, the ministry said. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 14,08,02,794, according to a provisional report at 8 pm. "India became the fastest country to administer 14 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in just 99 days," the ministry said.

The beneficiaries include 92,89,621 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 59,94,401 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,19,42,233 frontline workers (FLWs) who have got the first dose, and 62,77,797 FLWs the second dose. As many as 4,76,41,992 people aged between 45-plus and 60 have got the first dose and 23,22,480 in the age group received the second dose. As many as 4,96,32,245 beneficiaries aged above 60 years have got the first dose and 77,02,025 the second dose, the ministry said.

-PTI