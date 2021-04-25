Sunday, April 25, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Health
  4. COVID-19 India LIVE updates: Registration for vaccination for 18+ to begin from April 28
Live now

COVID-19 India LIVE updates: Registration for vaccination for 18+ to begin from April 28

A lot of health guidelines have been laid down by health experts including strengthening of immunity and how to treat mild to moderate symptoms at home. Apart from this, the government is urging citizens to get vaccinated. Here are all the health updates on COVID-19 that you need to know.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 25, 2021 7:55 IST
COVID-19 India LIVE updates: Registration for vaccination for 18+ to begin from April 28
Image Source : FREEPIK

COVID-19 India LIVE updates: Registration for vaccination for 18+ to begin from April 28

The second wave of COVID-19 in India has left the country scared. Despite partial lockdowns by different governments, the cases are increasing at a rapid rate. India's total active caseload has reached 25,52,940 and it now comprises 15.37 percent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 1,24,324 cases was recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. A lot of health guidelines have been laid down by health experts including strengthening of immunity and how to treat mild to moderate symptoms at home. Apart from this, the government is urging citizens to get vaccinated. People are being continuously asked to stay indoors to protect themselves from the deadly virus. Here are all the health updates on Covid19 that you need to know-

 

Live updates :COVID 19 health update

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 25, 2021 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    India fastest to administer 14 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Health Ministry

     India has administered 14 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in just 99 days, the fastest in the world, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. More than 24 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Saturday till 8 pm, the ministry said. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 14,08,02,794, according to a provisional report at 8 pm. "India became the fastest country to administer 14 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in just 99 days," the ministry said.

    The beneficiaries include 92,89,621 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 59,94,401 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,19,42,233 frontline workers (FLWs) who have got the first dose, and 62,77,797 FLWs the second dose. As many as 4,76,41,992 people aged between 45-plus and 60 have got the first dose and 23,22,480 in the age group received the second dose. As many as 4,96,32,245 beneficiaries aged above 60 years have got the first dose and 77,02,025 the second dose, the ministry said.

    -PTI

  • Apr 25, 2021 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Govt asks Twitter, other social media platforms to remove misleading posts around COVID

    The government has asked social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, to remove content and posts that were found to be spreading misinformation and public panic around the pandemic, according to sources. Twitter said it has notified the impacted account holders of its action taken in response to a legal request from the Indian government but did not give details of the affected accounts. Sources said these flagged posts carried misleading information about COVID-19 pandemic, and were designed to incite public panic.

    -PTI

  • Apr 25, 2021 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    When should pregnant women take COVID-19 vaccine?

    Several messages circulating on WhatsApp and social media claim that women shouldn't take COVID 19 vaccine 5 days before and after their menstrual cycle.

    Here's the truth.

     

  • Apr 25, 2021 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Registrations for 18 plus citizens to book appointments for vaccinations will begin from April 28 while the vaccination process will be commenced from May 1.

    READ MORE

  • Apr 25, 2021 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    WHO raises awareness about vaccination

Top News

Latest News

X