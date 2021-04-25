COVID-19 India LIVE updates: Registration for vaccination for 18+ to begin from April 28

The second wave of COVID-19 in India has left the country scared. Despite partial lockdowns by different governments, the cases are increasing at a rapid rate. India's total active caseload has reached 25,52,940 and it now comprises 15.37 percent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 1,24,324 cases was recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. A lot of health guidelines have been laid down by health experts including strengthening of immunity and how to treat mild to moderate symptoms at home. Apart from this, the government is urging citizens to get vaccinated. People are being continuously asked to stay indoors to protect themselves from the deadly virus. Here are all the health updates on Covid19 that you need to know-