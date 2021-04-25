Covid-19: Salman Khan begins 'Being Haangryy' initiative to feed frontline workers in Mumbai | WATCH VIDEO

Image Source : INDIA TV Covid-19: Salman Khan begins 'Being Haangryy' initiative to feed frontline workers in Mumbai | Video

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has swung into action to help frontline workers in Mumbai as the COVID-19 crisis continues to escalate in India. Salman Khan's Being Human Foundation has revived its ‘Being Haangryy’ initiative from last year, which employs a food truck that travels across Mumbai, providing meals to police officers and frontline workers.

Under the initiative each day the foundation is able to serve food to more than 5000 people including frontline workers and poor people. Today, the actor himself came out to show support and distribute meal packets to the frontline workers. He also checked the quality of food that is being served to the frontline heroes. He is making sure that proper hygiene is being maintained along with following COVID-19 guidelines

Maharashtra is currently under lockdown as the state continues to witness a surge in the COVID-19 cases. Amidst all this, the frontline workers including medical and police personnel, BMC workers, and sanitization workers in the city have been on their toes as they keep the city going during such tough times.

Watch the video here:

Salman Khan had started a ‘Being Haangryy’ van last year during the COVID-19 pandemic to distribute ration to migrant workers stranded in the city.

