Karthi shares motion poster of Sardar, says 'Excited to be joining hands with PS Mithran' | WATCH

Actor Karthi on Sunday treated his fans with an exciting update of his upcoming film, titled Sardar. He shared the motion poster of the PS Mithran’s directorial. The film also features Raashii Khanna and Rajisha Vijaya in the lead roles. While sharing the motion poster on his official Twitter account, Karthi wrote, "Excited to be joining hands with @Psmithran on this biggie. Revealing the first look for you all. Lots of love! #Sardar #SardarFirstLook - https://youtu.be/J-d22HH7jE4 #staysafe."

Raashi Khanna, too released the same on her Instagram and wrote, “New beginnings..! Elated to be working with @Karthi_Offl and @Psmithran in #Sardar Here’s the fabulous first look for you all! Lots of love..! #sardarfirstlook.” Music for the film is by GV Prakash and the film is bankrolled by Prince Pictures.

The motion poster gives a slight glimpse of Karthi's look. He can be seen portraying the role of an old man. The film has been written by M.R Pon Parthipan, Roju, and Bipin Ragu. The music score is by GV Prakash. George C Williams and Ruben are onboard as cinematographer and editor, respectively.

Karthi was last seen in Sulthan, which received immense love at the box office. Karthi also has Mani Ratnam’s directorial Ponniyin Selvan in his kitty. The film also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Trisha among others.