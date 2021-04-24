Fact Check: Does steam therapy really kills coronavirus? Know the truth

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TATTVA_SPA Fact Check: Does Coronavirus really die by taking steam, know the truth

As people of the country witnessed a surge of the second wave of covid, they have begun to adopt home remedies and ayurvedic solutions to protect themselves from getting infected. Ayurveda has proved to help people in building their immunity and keeping the diseases at bay. The latest recipe going viral that many claims to help to kill the coronavirus is inhaling steam.

The rising outbreak of Corona has plagued the entire administration, including the common man. Along with the case of virus infection, mortality is also increasing. In this situation, just like last year, some posts about taking steam on social media are going viral this year. In these posts, it is being claimed that the end of the coronavirus is possible through inhaling steam. However, no research has been done so far on this. In such a situation, it is not right to say whether covid will end by taking steam or not.

Some people are also recommending that you take steam for 15 to 20 minutes or as long as you can. But neither the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) nor the World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that steam therapy is a cure for coronavirus infection.

Whereas CDC has earlier told Reuters that taking steam can even be risky during Covid. The CDC has also said that no such evidence has been found so far on the basis of which it can be said that the method of taking steam can end the virus. "The usual technique of covering the head with a towel over a pan filled with hot water is dangerous due to the steam, the hot liquid, or even potential contact with the container", a study from the Spanish Pediatrics Association warned.

It is also believed that taking steam therapy can cause a person to burn or even have some type of injury in the nose or lungs. In such a situation, keep in mind that to avoid coronavirus infection, doctors recommend that you follow social distancing and wear a mask. Also, wash hands from time to time and do not touch your eyes, mouth and nose frequently.