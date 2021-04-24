Fact check: Women shouldn't take COVID 19 vaccine 5 days before & after menstrual cycle? Here's the truth

Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Of late, several messages circulating on WhatsApp and social media claim that women shouldn't take COVID 19 vaccine 5 days before and after their menstrual cycle. The messages stated that the immunity of women during this time is weak and hence the vaccine may affect them adversely. Additionally, it said that the vaccine lowers down one's immunity in the initial days and it is only later that one develops stronger immunity to fight the deadly coronavirus. However, turns out, the claims are fake and there's no truth to them.

On Saturday, the center dismissed the claims by sharing out a clarification on one of its official Twitter accounts PIB fact check. The post reads, "#Fake post circulating on social media claims that women should not take #COVID19Vaccine 5 days before and after their menstrual cycle. Don't fall for rumours!"

"All people above 18 should get vaccinated after May 1. Registration starts on April 28 on http://cowin.gov.in," it added.

Earlier this week, the Union government said that the registration for the third phase of Covid vaccination for everyone above 18 years of age will start on April 28. The registration will start on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App. There will be no walk-in allowed for beneficiaries in the third phase.

On April 19, The Union Government had announced that everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get a vaccine against Covid-19 from May 1.

"All vaccination would be part of the National Vaccination Programme, and mandated to follow all protocols such as being captured on the CoWIN platform, linked to AEFI reporting and all other prescribed norms. Stocks and price per vaccination applicable in all vaccination centres will also have to be reported real-time," the government had said.

