Arthritis pain may trigger in winter; Ice vs heat therapy- what is better?

Arthritis is a condition that causes joint pain, inflammation, and stiffness. Though there’s no cure, one can use natural treatments such as ice and heat therapy to slow its progression and manage symptoms. Doctors and physical therapists often recommend hot and cold therapy to soothe the aching or stiff joints of arthritis and to increase mobility. Heat and cold therapy are common treatments for arthritis due to their ability to alleviate pain, discomfort, and stiffness in joints, muscles, and soft tissues.

Both ice and heat therapies work in reducing the pain, we can say that for some types of injuries, heat treatment is best but for some ice packs is the way to go. It can’t be stated which is the better of the two. Whether to apply hot water or an ice pack, it totally depends on the type of injury and pain a person is suffering from.

One can use a combination of heat and cold therapy based on the symptoms and which treatments one finds most effective, convenient, and enjoyable. Depending on time, convenience, and preference, arthritis patients may add some of these therapies to their routine.

Types of heat therapy

Heat therapy improves circulation and causes your blood vessels to expand. This helps your body to deliver more blood, oxygen, and nutrients to the affected area, which may reduce inflammation, stiffness, and pain.

Swim or exercise in warm water

Saunas and steam rooms

Warm compress

Hot shower

Types of cold therapy

Cold therapy is best for painful, inflamed joints, making it the best option for acute pain, inflammation, or swelling. It may be beneficial to do cold therapy after exercise or physical activity that causes discomfort.

Ice massage

Ice bath

Ice pack

Cold bath or shower

Heat and cold therapy may help ease arthritis symptoms. Heat therapy increases blood flow and may help to soothe stiff joints. In contrast, cold therapy constricts blood vessels and may be useful in reducing stiffness and inflammation.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

