Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 effective ways to beat winter tiredness

Highlights Winter tiredness may be a direct result of lack of Vitamin D in the body, which we get from sunlight

Make sure to have an early morning snack to feel energised

One may feel hesitant in getting up from the bed if they have not had enough sleep during the night

It is common to experience tiredness during the winter season. As mornings tend to get darker and temperatures drop, one may find it difficult to roll out of their comfy and warm bed at once and get started with the day. Sudden change in weather may also have an impact on your energy levels and mood. One of the reasons for feeling fatigued more than usual during the winter season may be due to the lack of Vitamin D in the body. As the sunlight decreases, the body may start to experience low levels of Vitamin D, casuing one to feel tired and sluggish.

Also read: Want to get out of bed faster in the morning? These 5 tips will help you

Given these are common experiences during the cold weather, here are some effective ways to beat winter tiredness.

Boost you energy levels

Feeling sluggish is a direct result of low energy levels in the body. Make sure to have an early morning snack to feel energised. This will help your mornings feel better. Cut down on sugar intake and avoid comfort food that may make you feel loaded and not provide the body with enough nutrients.

Get enough sleep

One may feel hesitant in getting up from the bed if they have not had enough sleep during the night. Set a routine and avoid using cell phones during late night. Go to bed on time in the night and you will feel physically energised in the morning automatically.

Regular exercise

Exercise is a sure shot way to feel energised in the mornings during any season. Ditch that lazy mood of yours and get down to the grind. It is advised to get at least 150 minutes of exercise during the week. This will not only have a positive impact on your health in the longer run, but will also help you feel energised through the day.

Increase Vitamin D intake

Since sunlight gets less during the winters, the body may experience Vitamin D deficiency. This will have a direct impact on your energy levels. Make sure to incorporate sufficient Vitamin D in the your diet. With doctor's advise, you may also try supplements. Types of fishes, egg yolks and mushrooms are also good sources of Vitamin D.

Eat right

During winters, it is often seen that people like switching to comfort foods like pasta, fried items, potatoes and bread. During the cold weather, you must aim to limit your intake of these foods and intead eat fruits and vegetables that are rich in nutrients and will also provide your body with ample energy.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.