Good news: India's coronavirus growth rate declining, cases doubling every 11 days

The coronavirus growth rate in India is declining consistently. The growth of active coronavirus cases in the country in the last 5 days is 6.6% down from the previous 8 per cent, according to the numbers updated by Johns Hopkins CSSE data update for India. The complete lockdown beginning from March 21 and now extended until May 3 seems to have worked as total active cases which doubled every 8 days until a few days back was now doubling every 11 days.
Another data provided by ICMR, Delhi shows 4.4% of people so far tested have been found positive for coronavirus.
The data was shared by professor Shamika Ravi a senior fellow at Brookings Institute and former member of PM's Economic Advisory Council.
#DailyUpdate #Covid19India— Prof Shamika Ravi (@ShamikaRavi) April 19, 2020
The growth rate is declining consistently in India. The growth of Active cases in last 5 days is 6.6% - so doubling every 11 days. pic.twitter.com/CNe0ZfT5LT
According to the average data analysed for states with 150+ confirm coronavirus cases, the growth rate is on the decline in the last few days. However, the coronavirus growth rate in West Bengal, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh showed a marginal rise.
The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday morning (April 19) stood at 15,712. More than 2,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far while 507 people have died.
The compound daily growth rate of total confirmed COVID cases in India 13.01%. pic.twitter.com/LImiG1pkpm— Prof Shamika Ravi (@ShamikaRavi) April 19, 2020
1) 5Day Moving Median of New Confirmed cases.— Prof Shamika Ravi (@ShamikaRavi) April 19, 2020
2) 5Day Moving Median of Daily COVID deaths. pic.twitter.com/otczQ3Vakx