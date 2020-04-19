Good news: India's coronavirus growth rate declining, cases doubling every 11 days

Image Source : AP The coronavirus growth rate in India is declining consistently. The growth of active cases in last 5 days is 6.6% - so doubling every 11 days.

The coronavirus growth rate in India is declining consistently. The growth of active coronavirus cases in the country in the last 5 days is 6.6% down from the previous 8 per cent, according to the numbers updated by Johns Hopkins CSSE data update for India. The complete lockdown beginning from March 21 and now extended until May 3 seems to have worked as total active cases which doubled every 8 days until a few days back was now doubling every 11 days.

Another data provided by ICMR, Delhi shows 4.4% of people so far tested have been found positive for coronavirus.

Image Source : (PHOTO COURTESY: JOHNS HO The coronavirus growth rate in India is declining consistently. The growth of Active cases in last 5 days is 6.6% - so doubling every 11 days. (Photo Courtesy: Johns Hopkins, Posted by Shamika Ravi on Twitter)

The data was shared by professor Shamika Ravi a senior fellow at Brookings Institute and former member of PM's Economic Advisory Council.

#DailyUpdate #Covid19India

The growth rate is declining consistently in India. The growth of Active cases in last 5 days is 6.6% - so doubling every 11 days. pic.twitter.com/CNe0ZfT5LT — Prof Shamika Ravi (@ShamikaRavi) April 19, 2020

According to the average data analysed for states with 150+ confirm coronavirus cases, the growth rate is on the decline in the last few days. However, the coronavirus growth rate in West Bengal, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh showed a marginal rise.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday morning (April 19) stood at 15,712. More than 2,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far while 507 people have died.

The compound daily growth rate of total confirmed COVID cases in India 13.01%. pic.twitter.com/LImiG1pkpm — Prof Shamika Ravi (@ShamikaRavi) April 19, 2020

1) 5Day Moving Median of New Confirmed cases.

2) 5Day Moving Median of Daily COVID deaths. pic.twitter.com/otczQ3Vakx — Prof Shamika Ravi (@ShamikaRavi) April 19, 2020

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage