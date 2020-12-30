VIDEOS: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill party in Goa; groove together to Shona Shona

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SIDNAAZUPDATES Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill party in Goa; groove together to Shona Shona

Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz gill are currently in Goa, where they are shooting for their upcoming music video. The duo broke the internet on Sunday when they got papped together at the airport leaving for the party capital of the country. Their fans, who are lovingly called Sidnaazians, have been waiting to get a glimpse of the duo together. While the internet is loaded with pictures and videos of Sidharth and Shehnaaz interacting with their fans separately, on Tuesday night, they partied together in Goa and the videos have gone viral now.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill share a very warm bond with each other and are also rumoured to be dating. While the duo hasn't confirmed it officially. The videos of Sidnaaz grooving to their most popular song Shona Shona have taken over the social media. The video shows Shehnaaz doing the hook step of the song wearing a pink hoodie while Sidharth grooves to the beats in black T-shirt. The duo looks absolutely ready to begin the New Year dancing and enjoying with their friends.

Check out Sidnaaz viral videos here-

ALSO READ | Inside Sidharth Shukla's 40th birthday celebrations with Shehnaaz Gill. See photos, videos

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill met while they were locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house last year and grew close during the journey. Fans fell in love with their amazing chemistry and even after a year of Bigg Boss 13, they still root for the rumoured couple and want to see them together in projects. Sidnaaz has already worked together in two music videos till now- Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. Both the songs witnessed huge craze and reception from the viewers.

Now, they are ready to treat their fans with a long song on Valentine's Day 2021. Sidharth and Shehnaaz will be seen in a song called Habit which will be sung by melody queen Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Nazm Nazm fame music composer Arko.

On a related note, Sidharth Shukla will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series Broken But Beautiful 3. Taking to Twitter, he shared a teaser and wrote, "Every end leads to a new beginning! Meet Rumi & Agastya, the broken hearts that will mend us all with their beautiful love story #BrokenButBeautiful Season 3 filming begins soon!."

In the web show, Sidharth will be seen playing the role of Agastya while Sonia Rathee will play Rumi. The Bigg Boss 13 winner in an interview revealed that he will be playing a play director and the story will chronicle the love journey of Agastya and Rumi.