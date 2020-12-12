Inside Sidharth Shukla's 40th birthday celebrations with Shehnaaz Gill. See photos, videos

Image Source : TWITTER/@NISHTHA_CRZ Inside Sidharth Shukla's 40th birthday celebrations with Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is celebrating his 40th birthday today. The actor's fans have flooded the social media with love and wishes and "#HBSidharthShukla" has been trending since Friday night. However, it was the actor's family and close friend Shehnaaz Gill who was one of the first few to wish the star on his special day. Sidharth rang into his birthday with a small celebration at home with his loved ones, including Shehnaaz. As the clock struck midnight, the 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' took to her Instagram to share a candid video with Sidharth Shukla wishing him on his birthday.

Shehnaaz wrote, "Happy birthday to u @realsidharthshukla." In the video, she is seen wishing Sidharth Shukla and he thanks her. Later, Shehnaaz also gave a sneak peek into the birthday celebrations as Sidharth cut the cake with his family. While the birthday boy flaunted a black hoodie with 'Legends are born in December' written on it, Shehnaaz looked like a complete diva in her red halter neck evening gown.

Check out the inside pictures and videos here-

Soon after, Sidharth shukla dropped a tweet joking about his age and tagged Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Vishal Aditya Singh. While he was locked in the Bigg Boss house last year, he was called "40 saal ka buddha" by these contestants. Taking a jibe at the same, Sidharth tweeted, Sidharth Shukla tweeted, "To @TheRashamiDesai #ParasChabbra @MahiraSharma_ #VishalAdityaSingh ..... and who so ever it may concern ....I am now officially 40 saal ka ... but still not a Buddha ..(joke plz take it like one)."

Awwwww.... I knew it... you’re gonna miss me so harddd 🤟🏽😂😂 on that note wish you happy birthday. Stay blessed @sidharth_shukla — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) December 11, 2020

On a related note, SidNaaz fans were very excited to know that Shehnaaz Gill is with Sidharth shukla celebrating his birthday. Last year on his birthday, the actor was in the hospital undergoing treatment for jaundice while Shehnaaz wishd him from the Bigg Boss house. This year the duo celebrated his birthday together.

On the work front, Sidharth will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series Broken But Beautiful 3. Taking to Twitter, he shared a teaser and wrote, "Every end leads to a new beginning! Meet Rumi & Agastya, the broken hearts that will mend us all with their beautiful love story #BrokenButBeautiful Season 3 filming begins soon!."

In the web show, Sidharth will be seen playing the role of Agastya while Sonia Rathee will play Rumi. The Bigg Boss 13 winner in an interview revealed that he will be playing a play director and the story will chronicle the love journey of Agastya and Rumi.