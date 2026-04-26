Farah Khan hails Michael Jackson biopic Michael, calls for Oscar nod for Jaafar Jackson

New Delhi:

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently watched the Hollywood film Michael, inspired by the life of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. The film hit theatres on April 23 and received negative reviews from critics. However, the Om Shanti Om director strongly supported the film and praised Jaafar Jackson's performance in an Instagram post.

She also called out critics and urged people to watch the film Michael. Along with this, she expressed her wish that Jaafar Jackson wins an Oscar next year for his performance.

Farah Khan praises Michael Jackson's biopic

On Saturday evening, she shared a picture of herself with Michael Jackson and wrote, "Point to be noted.. Critics r morons in every country! Go Watch MICHAEL!! N sm1 pls give @jaafarjackson the Oscar next year!"

This is a developing story.

Also Read: 'It pains me…': Anupam Kher on people choosing 'poison' over 'purity' amid Michael's biopic release