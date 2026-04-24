'It pains me…': Anupam Kher on people choosing 'poison' over 'purity' amid Michael's biopic release

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently shared an emotional tribute to the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, recalling a special moment when he met the global icon in Mumbai. For the unversed, the biopic titled Michael was released in Indian cinemas on April 23, 2026. In the film, Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson plays the role of Michael Jackson.

Taking to social media, Tanvi The Great actor Anupam Kher shared a photograph with Michael Jackson from his meeting in Mumbai. He described the photograph as "a feeling frozen in time" and recalled the unforgettable moment when he shook hands with the legendary singer. Kher further expressed sadness over people who choose to carry "poison" instead of celebrating “purity.”

Anupam Kher remembers Michael Jackson

Recalling his meeting with Michael Jackson, Anupam Kher said that the brief interaction felt "surreal" and "like touching a piece of magic," revealing how the fanboy in him completely took over. He started his note with, "Dearest Michael Jackson, This photograph is not just a memory… it is a feeling frozen in time. I still remember the moment I shook your hand in Mumbai. For that brief second, the fanboy in me took over completely. It was surreal… almost unbelievable… like touching a piece of magic. You were not just an artist. You were an experience."

He further added, "A phenomenon that the world may never witness again. There will truly be nobody like you for the next thousand years. Nobody. We are blessed… deeply blessed… that you walked this earth and touched millions of lives with your art, your innocence, and your genius. You were, and will always remain, the eighth wonder of the world. And yes… somewhere it pains me that even today, there are people who choose to carry poison instead of celebrating purity. But greatness like yours rises far above noise and negativity."

Ending his tribute on a hopeful note, Anupam Kher wished that wherever Jackson is, he continues to "dance, create, and smile."

Anupam Kher's work front

On the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in political thriller The Bengal Files. He has several projects in the pipeline including Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 and the Telugu drama Fauzi opposite Prabhas.

Also Read: Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 release date out: Know when Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Ranvir Shorey's film hit theatres