Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 release date out: Know when Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Ranvir Shorey's film hit theatres

New Delhi:

There's a good news for the fans of the 2006 film Khosla Ka Ghosla as the makers have announced the release date of the film’s sequel, titled Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee and Pravin E Birje, the film will reunite the popular trio Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Ranvir Shorey in the lead roles.

Sharing the release date poster, the official T-Series handle on Thursday announced that the film will hit theaters on August 28, 2026. Read on for more details.

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 release date out

For the caption, they wrote, "20 years later…The Khoslas are back. #KhoslaKaGhosla2 In Cinemas on 28th August 2026 (sic)."

Earlier in January 2025, Anupam Kher shared an update on the film’s production through a video. He captioned the post, "SCHEDULE WRAP OF #KKG2!! As I finish 90% of my work for #KhoslaKaGhosla2, my heart is full of gratitude! It has been an exhausting but EXHILARATING experience! This is going to be an EPIC sequel to an OG #CultClassic! This time, the con is bigger than ever! A huge thank you to every cast member (you ALL are great), all the technicians, writers, director, producers, and unit members for their love, warmth, and support! Looking forward to meeting you again. Happy rest of the shooting!! Love always! (sic)."

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2: Cast

Besides the lead trio Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Ranvir Shorey, Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 features Vinay Pathak, Parvin Dabas, Ravi Kishan, Kiran Joneja, Tara Sharma and others.

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2: Production details

The film is directed by Prashand Bhagia and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath and Raj Hiremath under the banners of TSeries Films and Tandav Films. Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar, TSeries and Tandav Films.

