Hansika Motwanni drops FIRST post after divorcing Sohael Khaturiya | Find out

South Indian actress Hansika Motwanni has shared her first Instagram post following her divorce from businessman Sohael Khaturiya. For the unversed, the Shaka Laka Boom Boom actress and her husband officially ended their four-year marriage after the Bandra Family Court granted them a mutual divorce.

It is worth noting that the couple has not commented publicly on their divorce. However, on Thursday, Hansika took to her Instagram stories and reshared a post. Social media users believe the message reflects her current state of mind. Read on to see what she shared.

Hansika Motwanni shares FIRST Instagram post after divorcing Sohael Khaturiya

The post that Hansika Motwanni shared read, "Chardi Kala always." Take a look at the screengrab of Hansika's Instagram story below:

(Image Source : HANSIKA MOTWANNI'S INSTAGRAM STORY.)Screengrab taken from Hansika Motwanni's Instagram story.

What does 'Chardi Kala' mean?

For those wondering, 'Chardi Kala' is a Punjabi phrase that refers to embody an ever ascending state of mid. It refers to a state of unwavering optimism even in the face of extreme adversity, pain, or loss.

Why did Hansika Motwanni and Sohael Khaturiya get divorced?

During the court proceedings, it was revealed that Hansika was represented by lawyer Adnan Shaikh. The couple, who initially lived together happily, gradually faced differences in lifestyle and temperament. Even small disagreements between the couple often escalated, making it hard for them to live together. Eventually, they mutually decided for separation.

For the unversed, the couple got married in December 2022 in Jaipur as per Hindu rituals. However, they decided to part ways and have been living separately since July 2, 2024. Hansika and Sohael do not have any children from this marriage.

The duo even documented their wedding celebration in the form of a JioHotstar special titled Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama. The six-episode show was aired in 2023.

