Did you know Hansika Motwanni and Sohael Khaturiya documented their wedding in a reality TV series?

Actress Hansika Motwanni and her businessman-husband Sohael Khaturiya were granted a divorce at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai on Wednesday, March 11. The duo got married in Jaipur in 2022 in a lavish wedding setup. The former couple's lawyer stated that the duo had been living separately for a while after frequent disputes had strained their marriage.

Not many know, but the 34-year-old actress had documented her wedding in the form of a reality TV series on OTT. The show, which was released on February 10, 2022, has been trending ever since the news of Hansika and Sohael's divorce was confirmed.

Hansika Motwanni, Sohael Khaturiya wedding is a reality TV series on OTT

Titled Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama, Hansika and Sohael's wedding continues to be available for streaming on JioHotstar. A trailer for the series released in 2022 had the Koi Mil Gaya actress officially introducing her then-husband, Sohael. The trailer consists of glimpses from the wedding prep, selecting her bridal outfit and location, the pre-wedding and wedding festivities, and ultimately, their marriage. While Sohael said he was marrying his "best friend", Hansika said that she will now have a "roommate". Watch the trailer here:

Why did Hansika and Sohael get divorced?

Hansika and Sohael had a mutual divorce, with no mention of alimony or streedhan from the former. During the court proceedings, Hansika was represented by lawyer Adnan Shaikh. He told the court that the couple had lived together for some time after their marriage. However, over time, differences in their nature, thinking and lifestyle began to surface.

Because of this, disagreements started becoming more frequent. The petition stated that arguments over even small issues had begun happening almost every day, making it difficult for them to continue living under the same roof. Eventually, the two decided to separate. Family members, relatives and friends reportedly tried their best to mend the relationship, but the situation could not be resolved. After this, the couple mutually chose to part ways and began living separately since July 2, 2024.

Even though bitterness had crept into the relationship, the two later sat down for discussions and tried to reconcile. After these conversations, they ultimately decided to move ahead with a mutual divorce.

