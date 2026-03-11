Hansika Motwanni and Sohael Khaturiya get divorced; frequent disputes made living under one roof difficult

New Delhi:

Actress Hansika Motwanni and her businessman-husband Sohael Khaturiya are now divorced. The Bandra Family Court in Mumbai has granted a mutual divorce to the former couple. The Shaka Laka Boom Boom actress had filed a petition for divorce by mutual consent in the Mumbai Family Court. It is reported that, in seeking divorce, she made no claims regarding her stridhan or maintenance (alimony).

Hansika Motwani, who began her career as a child artiste and later became a popular actress in South Indian films, married Sohael Khaturiya on December 4, 2022, in Jaipur, according to Hindu rituals. The couple do not have any children from this marriage.

During the court proceedings, Motwanni was represented by lawyer Adnan Shaikh. He stated that the couple lived together for some time after their marriage, but gradually, significant differences in their nature, thoughts, and lifestyles began to emerge. As a result, disputes between them started occurring frequently. The petition mentioned that arguments over even small matters began happening almost daily, making it difficult for them to continue living under the same roof, and eventually, both decided to separate.

Family members, relatives, and friends reportedly tried their best to save the relationship, but the matter could not be resolved. After this, the couple mutually decided to part ways and began living separately since July 2, 2024.

Although bitterness had developed in the relationship, the two later held discussions and attempted reconciliation. After these conversations, they decided to proceed with a mutual divorce. Neither of them made any financial or other claims against the other. Their wedding was captured in the form of a JioHotstar special titled Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama.

Hansika Motwanni started her career as a child artist with the television show Shaka Laka Boom Boom and the film Koi... Mil Gaya. She later went on to become one of the prominent actresses in South Indian cinema. She has also acted in Hindi films such as Aap Kaa Surroor with Himesh Reshammiya and Money Hai Toh Honey Hain with Govinda.

