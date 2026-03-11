India-bound Thai cargo ship hit by projectiles in Strait of Hormuz as conflict rages in Middle East

Tehran:

A Thai-flagged cargo vessel came under attack while passing through the Strait of Hormuz, prompting an urgent response from Thailand’s navy and international maritime authorities. According to Thai officials, the bulk carrier Mayuree Naree was struck by Iranian projectiles while sailing in the strategic waterway near the coast of Oman. The incident occurred about 11 nautical miles, or roughly 18 kilometres, north of the Omani shoreline.

As per media reports, the oil vessel was bound for India.

The Royal Thai Navy said it is working through international coordination channels to support the vessel and ensure the safety of those on board. Emergency assistance was arranged shortly after the attack was reported.

Initial reports from Thai media indicate that 20 crew members have already been rescued from the ship. However, three people are believed to still be on board the vessel as rescue efforts continue.

Authorities also confirmed that the Mayuree Naree was not the only vessel affected. At least two ships are reported to have been struck in the Strait of Hormuz on the same day, raising concerns about security in the key global shipping route.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important maritime passages, carrying a large portion of international oil and cargo shipments. Officials are continuing to monitor the situation as further details emerge.

UN issues warning over closure of Strait of Hormuz

Iran has sustained a naval presence in the Strait of Hormuz aimed at blocking the movement of oil tankers, a development that has intensified concerns about a global energy crisis. The United Nations has cautioned that any prolonged disruption in this vital shipping route could have serious consequences for international trade and economic stability.

According to a report released on Tuesday by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the ongoing military escalation in West Asia—triggered by US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s subsequent retaliation—has already begun to affect maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. As one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints, any restriction in its operations could lead to rising food prices and increased living costs worldwide, posing significant risks to global development.