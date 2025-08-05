Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya living separately? Here's what we know Hansika Motwani’s 2022 royal wedding was a dream. But recent buzz around her marriage has sparked talk of a possible divorce.

Actress Hansika Motwani, who primarily works in Tamil and Telugu films, has been in the news lately because of her personal life. She is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of her work and personal life.

However, rumours are doing the rounds that Desamuduru actress and her husband Sohael Khaturiya may have parted ways. Read on to know more details regarding this.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya: What sparked the rumours?

As per reports, the couple who tied the knot in 2022 are currently living separately, which raised questions about their relationship.

According to HT, Hansika did not reply to the publication's request for comment on this, but her husband Sohael Khaturiya texted back, "It's not true." However, Sohael didn't specify if the pair had split up or been living apart.

A look back at Hansika’s wedding at Jaipur’s Royal Palace

For the unversed, well-known actress Hansika Motwani tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Sohael Kathuriya, an Indian businessman, in a grand wedding which took place at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur in December 2022.

Hansika’s film career: From child artist to leading lady

Besides working in regional cinema, Hansika has also featured in several Bollywood films, including 'Koi Mil Gaya', 'Aap Kaa Surroor', and others.

Apart from regional and Hindi films, Hansika has appeared in TV serials, like 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thee', 'Hum 2 Hai Na', 'Desh Me Nikla Hoga Chand', 'Shakalaka Boom Boom', 'Celebrity Fame Gurukool', and 'Tum Bin' as a child artiste. Notably, she also worked in advertisement commercials for companies like Pepsi, Samsung, Hyundai Santro TV, and Bournvita.

Motwani was last seen in the horror comedy film 'Guardian' alongside Suresh Menon and Suprava Mondal in the lead roles. The film is available to stream on the JoiHotstar platform. Talking about her upcoming work front, she will be next seen in 'Love Affair', 'Gandhari', 'Man', 'Rowdy Baby, and 'Saddam Sivan'.

