Upset Chennithala to be in Kerala Cabinet? Satheesan says UDF to submit list of ministers to Governor tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan said on Saturday that Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) will submit the list of ministers to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday amid speculations whether Ramesh Chennithala will be part of next cabinet.

"Discussions are ongoing, and tomorrow we will provide the list of ministers to the Governor. All the ministers will be taking the oath," the Congress leader, who is an MLA from the Paravur assembly constituency, told reporters.

The Congress ended speculations about Kerala's next chief minister earlier this week, ending days of speculations. For Congress, the confusion was between Satheesan, Chennithala and KV Venugopal, but in the end, the party decided to select the Paravur MLA for the top post.

This decision, however, had reportedly left Chennithala and his supporters upset. But reports have now emerged that Chennithala may be given the home ministry in the state as part of reconciliation efforts; although there is no confirmation on this.

Meanwhile, Satheesan also reached out to Chennithala on Friday in a move to pacify him. Satheesan also described Chennithala as his "brother" after the party veteran stayed away from engagements and remained at his residence.

"Ramesh Chennithala is not just my leader, but also an elder brother. I can never forget leaders in my life. Today, I visited Ramesh Chennithala and sought his blessings," the 61-year-old posted on micro-blogging website X (previously Twitter).

Chennithala, on his part, has welcomed the Congress high command's decision to appoint Satheesan for the top post, saying he is happy with his selection. "The task of freeing Kerala from the 10 years of LDF rule has been entrusted to him. We, along with party workers, will work to achieve it," he said.

Satheesan's swearing in ceremony will take place on Monday. He will be the 13th chief minister of Kerala. Along with him, as many as 20 ministers will take oath at a grand ceremony at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The ceremony will be attended by several senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

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