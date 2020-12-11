Sidharth Shukla begins shooting for Broken But Beautiful 3 ahead of his birthday. See photos

Image Source : TWITTER/@IBEINGAMAN Sidharth Shukla begins shooting for Broken But Beautiful 3 ahead of his birthday. See pics

TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor's ALR Balaji is all set to bring back one of its most popular web series Broken But Beautiful Season 3. Actors Harleen Sethi and Vikrant Massey earned huge popularity with their fiery chemistry in the first two seasons of this love saga and now, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee are all set to take over. On Saturday, Sidharth will be celebrating his birthday. While the fans were excited to celebrate his special day, they were treated with another good news that the shooting of the upcoming web series has begun today.

Sidharth Shukla will be having a working birthday this year as he began shooting for Broken But Beautiful 3 today. His fan clubs have taken to social media to share pictures from the sets that confirm that the shooting has begun. While Sidharth has not been seen in the viral photos, the presence of his team members hints that the actor has joined the sets as well. Check out the viral photos here-

The shoot has officially begun. A working birthday for our champ just like he wanted @sidharth_shukla 🥳🥳🥳#SidharthShukla #SidsEndeavours pic.twitter.com/M3VMvqrJry — Team Sidharth Shukla (@SidsEndeavours) December 11, 2020

Sidharth Shukla's fans, SidHearts as they like to call themselves, are very excited about the project. One Twitter user wrote, "Last yr we all know how it was tough for him & he was alone but still he was fighting as a lion.This year things have changed,he is with his family,with us,doing his favourite thing that is his work. So happy for him.: another tweeted, "I guess @sidharth_shukla is going to have a WORKING BUT BEAUTIFUL BIRTHDAY..All the best #SidharthShukla for #BrokenButBeautiful Heart suit Burrahhh"

Earlier this month, Sidharth Shukla broke the internet when he announced that he will be a part of Ekta Kapoor's Broken But Beautiful 3. Taking to Twitter, he shared a teaser and wrote, "Every end leads to a new beginning! Meet Rumi & Agastya, the broken hearts that will mend us all with their beautiful love story

#BrokenButBeautiful Season 3 filming begins soon!."

In the web show, Sidharth will be seen playing the role of Agastya while Sonia Rathee will play Rumi. The Bigg Boss 13 winner in an interview revealed that he will be playing a play director and the story will chronicle the love journey of Agastya and Rumi.

On December 9, Sidharth Shukla completed 15 years of winning the world’s best model title. In 2005, he represented the country in the World's Best Model contest in Turkey and was the first Asian to bag the title. On the special occasion, his old photos from the winning day went viral on social media. The pictures showed Sidharth dressed in a tuxedo. He can be seen sporting a long-haired look as he accepted the title.

When u won this best model of the world title we haven't congratulated you for that we will conggratulating and celebrating till we are here for you that is FOREVER AND EVERY YEAR CONGRATULATIONS FOR #15YrsOfSidsWorldBestModel @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/a4IjASYd0Y — Ramya❤ (@ramyanls) December 9, 2020

First Asian Man who won the World's Best Model Title..Heartiest congratulations to him on this beautiful journey which started 15 years back! @sidharth_shukla#15YrsOfSidsWorldBestModel pic.twitter.com/5VFnpTMoUM — Forever_Sidheart (@_Sidheart_4ever) December 9, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page