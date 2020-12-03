Image Source : YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT Broken But Beautiful 3: Meet Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee as Rumi and Agastya from Ekta Kapoor's show

Broken But Beautiful is one of the much-talked about series by Ekta Kapoor's ALT Balaji. Actors Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi who were ruling the hearts of their fans from the past two season bid goodbye before the third. While many were wondering as to who will be leading the show this time, we have a surprise for you all! The TV Czarina has finally introduced the fans with the lead cast through a beautiful video which she shared on Thursday evening. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee will be seen playing the role of Agastya and Rumi respectively. This news brings to rest all the reports doing rounds that either Shehnaaz Gill and Jennifer Winget will play the female lead.

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a video alongside a caption reading, "Broken But Beautiful season 3 This is for the happy pill!!!Every end leads to a new beginning and this one is close to all our hearts. The journey begins today as we introduce to you, Rumi and Agastya, the broken hearts that will mend us all with their beautiful love story #BrokenButBeautiful season 3 filming begins soon."

Have a look:

Just today itself, the makers shared a partial look of the cast leaving everyone excited for the same. The tweet shared by ALT Balaji read, "We’re feeling broken, but beautiful! Can you guess the new cast of Broken But Beautiful season 3? #BrokenButBeautiful."

We’re feeling broken, but beautiful!

Can you guess the new cast of Broken But Beautiful season 3?#BrokenButBeautiful pic.twitter.com/qeLog8sRma — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) December 3, 2020

Ekta also shared a video teasing fans for the upcoming show. She wrote, "Today at 6 pm #brokenbutbeautiful season 3 ! We will introduce Agastya n rumi Leaving this here till the. So that we can see d happie ending of sam n veer! Time to start a new chapter! A new couple who r in a cold mess! Time to turn d page #happypill."

As soon as the fans came to know about the same, they started tweeting praises for the actor and the makers for chosing the best cast.

