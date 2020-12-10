Thursday, December 10, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Sidharth Shukla completes 15 years of winning world’s best model title; fans share throwback pictures

Sidharth Shukla completes 15 years of winning world’s best model title; fans share throwback pictures

Besides ruling the television world, did you know Sidharth Shukla was once crowned the World’s Best Model? Take a look at his pictures here:

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 10, 2020 17:29 IST
Sidharth Shukla
Image Source : TWITTER/FAN CLUBS

Sidharth Shukla completes 15 years of winning his world’s best model title

Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla is one of the most liked actor in the television industry. From being the heartthrob in TV industry to impressing people with his charm in Bollywood debut, Sidharth has come a long way from his modelling days. The actor was initially a model. He was a runner-up in the Gladrags Manhunt and Mehgamodel contest in India and in 2005, he represented the country in the World's Best Model contest in Turkey. 

The Balika Vadhu star followed his modeling success by doing several ads and later made his acting debut on TV with a show called 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Naa'.

As the star prepares for his digital debut with Broken But Beautiful 3 as Agastya, he also marked 15 years of being titled as the Best Model Of The World. The pictures showed Sidharth dressed in a tuxedo. He is seen sporting a long haired look as he accepts the title. He looks unbelievably different in those pictures from year, 2005. The SidHearts can’t help but be happy for their favourite celebrity crossing another milestone and even got him trending on Twitter. Yes, #15YrsOfSidsWorldBestModel, has been trending on social media since Wednesday morning. 

Take a look:

Sidharth Shukla was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 where he came as a Toofani senior to train the contestants in the house. 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News