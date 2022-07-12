Uorfi Javed looks dangerous in 'blade dress', netizens say 'kahin kat na jaaye'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ URF7I Uorfi Javed shows off her edgy style in a new video. Take a look

Uorfi Javed has been making waves on social media with her over-the-top fashion choices. She has previously worn outfits made of newspapers, copper wires, flowers, gunny bags and other such objects we see around us often. This time around, the Bigg Boss OTT actress took her style a notch above as she opted for a costume with blades sewn all over it. Uorfi's new look in 'blade dress' has caught the attention of the netizens, with many praising her bold choice of outfit.

Uorfi Javed's 'dangerous' look

The actress' latest blade dress is certainly out-of-the-box. The entire outfit looks metallic but a little too risqué for the reason that sharp blades are sewn all over it. To complete her look, Uorfi tied her hair in a ponytail and opted for smoky eyes and bold red lipstick. The actress is turning up the heat on social media with her latest outfit as fans swoon over her beauty.

Uorfi's perfect dress for 'introverts'

Uorfi shared her look on social media saying her 'blade dress' is perfect for introverts. She captioned her post, "Made the perfect dress for introverts. Razor cut! Made this dress from razors ! I can’t thank my team enough for helping me with my crazy ideas (sic)."

Fans react to Uorfi's 'blade dress'

Uorfi's outfit made of blades elicited different sorts of responses from the netizens. While some praised her choice of experimental clothing, others trolled by sharing funny reactions. One social media user wrote, "Gosh please be careful with movements (sic). Another Instagram user said, "Omg. Yrrr kahin lg naa jaye apko (sic)."

Uorfi's other risky outfits

