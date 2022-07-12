Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta aka Babitaji's item song in Telugu film goes viral, watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ MMOONSTAR Munmun Dutta is part of the longest-running comedy show on TV, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta has been playing the fan-favourite character Babitaji in the long-running comedy show for over 13 years now. However, did you know that the actress also featured in movies before taking up TV? Munmun's video from her Telugu film student is going viral on social media. In it, she is part of a special song titled Aadali Naatho Ee Poota. Her dance moves are making the fans go crazy as the music video continues to do rounds on the internet and among the fan clubs.

Munmun's never-seen-before avatar in item song

The actress is seen in a completely different look from her current avatar on TMKOC. In the song in Student movie, she wears glittery costumes that consist of a crop top and mini skirt. Munmun's fans can't get enough of this look. In the video, Munmun also shows her dancing prowess as she grooves to the funky beats of the song. The entire video comes out nicely with Munmun in complete sync with the background dancers.

Munmun does pole dancing in item song

Another interesting aspect of the track is that Munmun does pole dance in the video and seems quite good at it too. In one of the segments, as she hangs on the rope, she pours red wine on herself and looks very seductive. What totally steals the show is her energetic dance performance.

Munmun's bikini pics go viral among the fans

This is not the first time that Munmun is going viral among the fans for her hot avatar. Previously, fans also got to see her sexy side when her bikini pictures for a photoshoot went viral.

Munmun's brief career in movies

Munmun made her acting debut in the TV show Hum Sab Baraati in 2004. As time passed, more opportunities came her way. In 2005 she got a part in her debut movie, Kamal Hassan’s Mumbai Xpress and then in 2006, she was cast in the movie Holiday. In 2015, she was also seen in Dhunchak Enterprise. Her breakthrough role came in 2008 with the comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Her character Babitaji continues to be loved by the fans.