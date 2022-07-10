Roadies Journey to South Africa finale: Ashish Bhatia, Nandu win season hosted by Sonu Sood

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ashish Bhatia and Nandu have won the latest season of Roadies

Roadies Journey to South Africa finale has concluded and Ashish Bhatia and Nandu, popularly known as #Nish, have been declared as the winners in this season. This time around, Roadies had a new format and was shot in South Africa with Sonu Sood taking over the hosting duties. In the latest season, #Nish has emerged as the winning pair.

Ashish and nandu beat the pairings of Kevin Almasifar-Moose Jattana, Yukti Arora – Jaswanth Bopanna and Gaurav Alugh-Simi Talsania to emerge as the winner. The final task was set in four stages and was shot in Cape Town. Leaving behind the other 'buddy pairs', Nandu and Ashihsh became the 'Ultimate Champions’ of the new season. This is the show's 18th season.

"I can't believe that I have actually won the show. Each contestant was better than the other. I had not come on the show with the thought of winning it. I just wanted to enjoy the Roadies journey which is why I was never on anyone's side," Ashish said expressing his excitement.

Nandu added, "This is my dream. And I have lived it and won it. It is unreal."