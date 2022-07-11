Bharti Singh finally reveals son Laksh's face, asks if he resembles Haarsh Limbachiyaa| Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Bharti Singh and family

Comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have finally revealed the face of their baby boy Laksh. The couple welcomed their baby boy on April 3, 2022. While they shared the happy news with their fans, they have refrained from posting the photos of the toddler and haven't revealed his face until now. In their latest YouTube vlog, the new parents not only revealed their baby Laksh's face for the first time but also shared with fans how they celebrated his 3-month birthday.

Sharing the video, Bharti also asked her fans to share who Laksh resembles more, her or Haarsh. In the video, Bharti is seen giving her fans a tour of Laksh's room. She shares how excited she is to finally make her fans meet Laksh and see his face. As the couple goes into their son's room Haarsh and Bharti reveal his face and later cut his birthday cake. Bharti claims that when Laksh grows up he will be a ‘mumma's boy’.

“Hai na hamara Gola cuteee. Ab aap batao Gola kispe gaya hai mere pe ya Haarsh pe (Isn't our Gola cute? Now you guys tell us if he looks like me or like Haarsh)?” Bharti asked her fans in the caption of the video. Take a look:

Fans were divided. While some said Laksh looks like Haarsh, there were several who claimed that the boy looks like his mother Bharti. Many also showered the family with blessings and prayed for their well-being.

For the unversed, born on July 3, 1984 in Amritsar, Punjab, Bharti has been part of several projects including 'Comedy Nights Bachao', 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 9', 'Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan', 'The Khatra Khatra Show' and many more.

The comedian had announced her pregnancy in December on her YouTube channel 'LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's' by uploading a video titled 'Hum Maa Banne Wale hai'.

Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot on December 3, 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Goa.