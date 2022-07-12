Indian Matchmaking 2 on Netflix: Know Date, OTT Premiere, Who can watch Sima Taparia's show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIMATAPARIAOFFICIAL Sima Taparia in Indian Matchmaking 2

Indian Matchmaking 2 on Netflix: The reality show instantly created a buzz in India when it opened elite Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia's journey of finding suitable matches for her wealthy clients in India and the US. The eight-part docu-series revolves around Mumbai-based matchmaker Taparia, who arranged meetings between her clients with the intention of getting them married. The popular show is returning to OTT with another season. Know all about Indian Matchmaking's premiere date, time and more here:

Indian Matchmaking 2 Date & OTT Premiere

The eight-episode second season will premiere on August 10 on the OTT platform Netflix, reports Variety'.

Indian Matchmaking 2 Episodes

The new season will have hour-long episodes during the course of which Taparia will work with millennials around the globe to search for their perfect match. Taparia will once again draw from her decades of experience and traditional methods, to help lucky singles find the one.

What Sima Taparia said about Indian Matchmaking 2

Sima told 'Variety', "The love I've gotten from the fans of the show has been wonderful. Matchmaking is my passion, and it's a joy to share my work with audiences around the world. Sima from Mumbai is back!"

Academy Award nominee Smriti Mundhra, creator and executive producer of the series, added, "The response to Season 1 of 'Indian Matchmaking' was overwhelming, and we're thrilled to be back with more episodes that explore the rollercoaster of emotions and tough conversations on the journey to finding love."

Jewish Matchmaking

'Variety' states that in March, Netflix announced that the franchise is expanding with a new series, 'Jewish Matchmaking', coming soon. The spinoff will follow singles in America and Israel who seek a Jewish matchmaker using the traditional practice of shidduch to help them find their soulmate.

Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman and J.C. Begley also serve as executive producers on the series, which was nominated for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program at the 2021 Emmys. 'Indian Matchmaking' is produced by the Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures TV.

--with IANS inputs