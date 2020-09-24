TV actress Tinaa Dutta squashes Bigg Boss 14 rumours with a 'love letter': This match is not made in heaven

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DATTAATINAA TV actress Tinaa Dutta squashes Bigg Boss 14 rumours with a 'love letter'

Many names from the television industry are surfacing the internet for participating in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. After Karan Patel, Aly Goni, YouTuber Carry Minati, Shivin Narang and others, Uttaran actress Tinaa Dutta's name also popped up as a contestant. However, the actress will NOT enter the Bigg Boss 14 house. Taking to her Instagram, Tinaa Dutta squashed the rumours of her entering the show with a love letter and said that 'this match is not made in heaven, not on earth and nor on Indian television."

Tinaa Dutta said, "Dear Bigg Boss, Did you know how much you are loved?? Let me tell you, I never did. My gosh! Ever since rumours of my ‘imaginary’ relationship with you started, my phone has been buzzing nonstop! I feel like the girl who has just gotten engaged…my phone is off the hook! Sponsorships for my wardrobe, calls from the media, headlines about the two of us and so much curiosity. I am thinking yeh khichdi paaki hi kaise? My darling, this match is not made in heaven, not on earth and nor on Indian television so remember I still love you but as an audience member and not a contestant. Love Tinzi Tinaa Datta"

Earlier, actress Kavita Kaushik also rubbished speculations that she is set to be a housemate in the upcoming season 14 of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss. Kavita posted her clarification on Twitter, with the link of a report that stated she is "likely to be a part" of BB14. "False! Like most news nowadays," reacted Kavita in her tweet. In a separate tweet, she posted a link of another report that read: "FIR star is all set to enter Bigg Boss house. She will shoot her introduction and dance performance today".

Kavita had a caustic retort: "Hilarious! Mujhe hi nahi pata mai aaj dance kar rahi hu (even I didn't know I'm dancing today)."

Till now, it is said that celebrities like Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkani, Eijaz Khan, Naina Singhh, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and others have been confirmed to be the participant in the show. However, the makers have not officially announced the list of contestants.

Bigg Boss 14, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, will have its premiere on October 3 at 9 pm.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage