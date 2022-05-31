'Meet' actor Sooraj Thapar's wife Dipti Dhyani shaves off head, couple visits Tirupati Balaji temple

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIPTISTHAPAR Dipti Dhyani donated her hair at the Tirupati Balaji temple

Highlights Dipti had pledged to donate her hair when Sooraj was hospitalised due to COVID-19 complications

Sooraj was admitted last year due to coronavirus

The couple shared instances from their travel to the Tirupati Balaji temple on Instagram

Popular TV actor Sooraj Thapar, who is currently seen in the daily soap Meet, visited the popular Tirupati Balaji temple with his wife Dipti Dhyani. Dipti shaved off her head and donated her hair at the temple as part of her 'mannat'.

Last year in May, Sooraj was admitted to a hospital after complications arose due to the coronavirus infection. Sooraj shared that his wife had prayed for his health and had pledged to donate her hair when he got well. Recently, Dipti donated her hair to the Tirupati as her wish was fulfilled.

Dipti had been sharing instances before she donated her hair. She looked elated during her journey to Balaji temple. She had been sharing instances of her travel on Instagram. It shows her with and without her hair. Dipti had been making a travelogue of sorts and sharing the moments with her social media followers. In turn, netizens showered her with affection and praise for being a devoted wife.

Sharing the image of her shaved head, Dipti wrote, "Tere Naam."

In a transformation video, Dipti shows her before and after look at the Tirupati Balaji temple.

Dipti and Sooraj also prayed at the temple together and sought the blessings of the almighty.

The netizens showered the couple with loving messages as the images circulated on social media. "Looking Gorgeous," wrote an Instagram user in the comments section while another one said, "Hat's off to you. U look beautiful in every manner (sic)."

Sooraj told Indian Express about his wife's decision to shave off her head, "While I was sceptical, Dipti was quite okay with it from the start. For her, getting me back on my feet was a priority. She said my life mattered more to her than her hair."