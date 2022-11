Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies after collapsing in gym

TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshim known for roles in shows like Kkusum, Waaris and Suryaputra Karn, dies after collapsing in the gym on Friday. He was 46. While the cause of his death is still unknown, it is reported that the actor died after he collapsed in the gym while working out. TV actor Jay Bhanushali took to his Instagram stories to confirm the news and pay his condolences. he wrote, "Gone too soon."

Image Source : INSTAGRAMJay Bhanushali condoles Siddhaanth's death

