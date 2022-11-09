Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam eliminated after hitting Shiv Thakare; disappointed fans say 'TRP will drop now'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@GAUTAMVIG_7 Archana Gautam has been eliminated after hitting Shiv Thakare

It's well known that Bigg Boss is very strict with his rules and regulations. Any violation is not entertained and this is what happened inside the house. Social media has been abuzz with posts that Archana Gautam has been thrown out of the house after she got physical with another contestant Shiv Thakre. Archana has been one of the most entertaining contestants on the Salman Khan-hosted show and evidently the contestant who lures TRP for the show. After the news surfaced on the internet, fans seemed disappointed and demanded to bring her back on the show. Netizens were shocked by the decisions and have been expressing their different opinions regarding the same. A Twitter handle named The Khabri, known for sharing inside news of Bigg Boss house tweeted about the incident. "Breaking #BiggBoss16 #ArchanaGautam is eliminated for being physical with #Shivthakare, Shiv appealed #BiggBoss which was supported by #SoundaryaSharma for elimination. She got eliminated at 3AM", the tweet read.

One user wrote, “It’s so sad she contributed so much to show. People poke her by making fun of her, gang up and insult her till she fights back, ab ye Mawali ne poke kiya toh nikal diya. I will not watch @BiggBoss Bring back Archana Gautam #ArchanaGuatam." (sic) Another one posted, “Without Archana show will become boring, if she’s out then I am going to stop watching bigboss!!"

More users came in support of Archana and continued tweeting in favour of her.

While Archana's elimination has stirred the internet, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gori Nagori are also in the nomination list for this week.

