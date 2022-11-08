Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's father claims she would've made Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta 'national villains'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta

Bigg Boss 16: The Salman Khan-hosted reality show has been able to hold the audience's interest with fresh twists and turns and fans are enjoying the non-stop drama, arguments and cat fight! In one of the recent episodes, Archana Gautam raised a taunt against contestant Sumbul Touqeer, that she has not been a devoted daughter as she did not listen to her father's advice of staying away from Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. However, reacting to these claims, Sumbul's father, Touqeer Hasan said that if he would not have advised the Imlie actress, she would've made Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta 'national villains.'

Sumbul Touqeer's father's reaction

Talking about Archana's comment, Sumbul's father told ANI, "Sumbul did listen to me, it is Archana's own thought that Sumbul did not listen to her father. She reacted the same way as I wanted. Archana thought that when I (Tauqeer Hasan) refused then why did she go and talk to Shalin and Tina.?"

"In fact, the training she has received, if there was any other girl, she would've played the victim card which is very common in the Bigg Boss house. If she would've done that then Shalin and Tina had become national villains," he further added.

After Archana's comment, Sumbul lost her calm and almost got into a physical fight with her. Talking about Sumbul's aggressive reaction Tauqeer said, "I am a single parent, since childhood she has considered me as her mother and father both, she considers me as her role model, so she did not say anything until Archana was talking about her, but when she talked about me, she (Sumbul) reacted aggressively. I think both my daughters will not tolerate it when someone talks about me."

Sumbul Touqeer's on actress' friendship with Shalin and Tina

Previously on Bigg Boss 16 Sumbul's father arrived and scolded Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta for 'using' her daughter. Reacting to this, Tauqeer Hasan said, "After I explained, Shalin cleared her (Sumbul) that my (Shalin's) 8-year-old child is away from me, your father (Tauqeer Hasan) is away from you, that's why we got attached after that Tina also realised that yes, I (Tina) have made this mistake. Since Sumbul has a habit that once she befriends a person she never leaves them and forgives quickly."

"Earlier, Shalin was planning a game to capitalize on Sumbul's popularity, but after I left, he realised that it will now turn negative, so that's why he is now positive with Sumbul, but he is faking it with the rest of the people." ALSO READ: Hustle 2.0 Winner MC Square's stellar journey: Farmer's son, civil engineer and now rap champ

Further talking about their friendship, Sumbul's father added, "I will not say that Shalin, Tina and Sumbul have become friends because Shalin and Tina came with all the information about Sumbul, they knew that this girl is very strong and had a lot of fan following. Being around will also get good footage and good popularity. The rest of the people also felt the same, that's why Sumbul was being suppressed, they were not letting her speak, but now Sumbul has understood, now she is playing properly."

Latest Entertainment News