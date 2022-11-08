Tuesday, November 08, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 16 Nov 8 LIVE UPDATES: Abdu saves his friends from nominations; Nimrit, Stan, Sajid, Shiv are immune
Live now

Bigg Boss 16 Nov 8 LIVE UPDATES: Abdu saves his friends from nominations; Nimrit, Stan, Sajid, Shiv are immune

Bigg Boss 16 Nov 8 LIVE UPDATES: In the latest nominations task, the contestants perform a special task to save themselves from the danger zone.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Updated on: November 08, 2022 22:27 IST
Bigg Boss 16 Nomination
Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 Nominations special episode on Tuesday

Bigg Boss 16 Nov 8 LIVE UPDATES: The latest episode of Bigg Boss is the 'nominations special'. The contestants perform a task to save themselves from the danger zone while they get a chance to reveal the truth about each other. Being the captain of the house, Abdu Rozik saves his friends Sajid Khan, Shiv and MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur from the danger of elimination this week. Meanwhile, the sword of nomination will be hanging on Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer, Gori Nagori, Priyanka Chahar and Shalin Bhanot, among others. Follow minute-by-minute updates from inside the Bigg Boss 16 house here.  

Latest Entertainment News

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 08, 2022 10:27 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Gori is nominated for eviction

    In a special task announced by Bigg Boss, Gori has been nominated for eviction. 

  • Nov 08, 2022 10:19 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Abdu saves his 'favourites' from nominations

    Abdu saved his friends Nimrit, Sajid, MC Stan and Shiv from nominations. These four, and Abdu are immune from eviction this week. 

  • Nov 08, 2022 10:14 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Shiv and Gori's fight becomes tense

    After a face-off last week over food, Gori and Shiv came face to face again in the kitchen area. Gori said that Shiv should refrain from becoming her 'father'. 

  • Nov 08, 2022 10:09 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Archana flirts with Shiv

    Archana flirted with Shiv but he called him his 'sister'. He also asked him to tie rakhi on his hand. 

  • Nov 08, 2022 10:04 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Sumbul says Shalin does not support him

    Sumbul confronted Shalin over how he has not been supportive of her throughout the show. She said she does not want to come between him and Tina. 

  • Nov 08, 2022 10:00 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Sajid says Gori insulted her

    Sajid Khan said that Gori insulted him by not responding to him. Sajid also brought it up with Stan, as Gori is his friend. 

  • Nov 08, 2022 9:58 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Priyanka wishes Ankit birthday in special way

    Priyanka Chahar got a special package that she could give to anyone. She gave it to Ankit, her close friend, and wished him a happy birthday. 

  • Nov 08, 2022 9:56 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Bigg Boss announces task for distribution of ration

    Bigg Boss announced a new task for the distribution of ration. The food items will be distribute equally among the housemates in every room. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News