Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPIL SHARMA The Kapil Sharma Show: Shoot resumes, Bharti Singh and Sumona Chakravarti get sanitized (See Videos)

The television industry can now take a sigh of relief as they have resumed the shoot of the ongoing shows. After shows such as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, and several others, the popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS( has resumed its shooting from today. The Kapil Sharma hosted show is all set to return with fresh episodes. After the Maharashtra government allowed television and film industry to resume shoot in Maharashtra with guidelines in place, many of your favourite shows have returned to TV. However, the comedy show is an audience-based show, it will be interesting to see how the makers will shoot it with less number of people, according to the new guidelines.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kapil Sharma shared videos of Bharti Singh and Sumona Chakravarti getting sanitized before entering the sets of TKSS. The videos are now being widely shared on the internet through fan pages. Take a look:

Archana Puran Singh, who replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on the show, earlier shared what precaution they might have to take after shoot resumes. "It has been more than two months and now corona has become a part of our lives. We need to get used to this. We'll have to change our habits and learn a new way of living. Now, we are used to wearing a mask and gloves when stepping out of the house. I think, once shoot resumes, I will drive myself to the sets. We are thinking of getting our make-up done at home so that we don't have to use the vanity van. These things have not been fixed yet. Initially, this will be difficult but I guess we will get used to this in a couple of days," said Archana.

Recently, Kapil Sharma wished his co-star Sumona a happy birthday. "Happy bday partner @sumonachakravarti ab kuch log kahenge ki maine late wish kiya, par sachchayi yeh hai ki maine uthate he tumhe wish kiya n you know it. Lot of love n best wishes always my friend. Stay happy always #happybirthday ".

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage