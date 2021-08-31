Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ARCHANA PURAN SINGH The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh's BTS video is all about gossips & comedian's new 'paunch'

Much-loved 'The Kapil Sharma Show' has finally hit Television screens. The show went off-air when the host and comedian Kapil Sharma decided to take some time off for his family. Well, the show is back and so are judge Archana Puran Singh's behind-the-scenes videos from the stage. The actress-judge, who is known to capture fun moments on the sets, served fans another entertaining video. Her latest clip, shows Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh and Rochelle Rao gossiping and chatting with each other. On the other hand, Kapil is heard joking about his weight.

In the BTS video, Archana goes to Bharti, Sumona, and Rochelle as she asks them what's happening in their 'mahila mandali'. "Aao Behen chugali karen," says the judge. Bharti then introduced fans to the main 'Chugali Chachi' of their mandali, Archana. Bharti praises Archana for getting fit and younger day by day. While she points at herself and says "Humara dekho budapa kahan hai."

Just then Kapil interrupts and tells them that Archana is trying to increase her followers by shooting the three of them. She questions Kapil, why is he jealous of it.

He tells Archana to also take him in the frame as he goes shirtless. The actress then questions him over his weight and asks him to tell people about his new 'paunch'. To which the comedian replies "Abhi toh mene kaafi hadh tak 6 kilo andar kheecha hua hai". He blames his injury for it and says he will be back in action soon.

When the camera goes back to Bharti, she is seen drinking water for a bottle, and says "Archana mam ne kaha tha shoot khatam hote hi bottle khol lena, mene khol li."

Dropping the video, Archana captioned it as "BEHIND THE SCENES.The one where Kapil says ki usne 6 kilo anadar kheencha hua hai" Take a look:

Meanwhile, 'The Kapil Sharma Show' premieres every Saturday and Sunday, at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. The first two episodes of the show saw Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar appearing as guests.