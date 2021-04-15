Image Source : TWITTER/@TMKCC 'Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah' title track narrates antics of characters

The animated version of the popular television show "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah", titled "Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah", has launched its title track. The song narrates the antics of all the characters. The show will explore the universe ofTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" (TMKOC) through new stories.

The foot tapping track starts with the journey of the Chashmah from "Ooltah" to "Chhota" and discloses the entertaining plans of the reinvented Gokuldham society.

The animated characters such as Jethalal, Daya, Tappu and babuji among many others are based on the characters of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi. The show will be available on Sony YAY!

Meanwhile, the show has been released the Marathi and Telugu versions as well titled Gokuldhamchi Duniyadaria and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama, respectively for the regional audience. The production house, Neela Film Productions announced the good news on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. The dubbed episodes have been dropped on the YouTube channels. They have garnered an overwhelming response from the audience. The makers are also planning to curate and upload the best moments of the show over the last 12 years.

There are 10 episodes of Gokuldhamchi Duniyadari available on the Marathi channel and the Telugu version Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama, as of now has eight videos. The makers also hinted towards launching the show in other regional languages.

For the unversed, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a sitcom with a loyal fan base and has been running for 13 years. The show has starred Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, and Sonalika Joshi. It is one of the longest-running episodic shows. The story revolves around the lives of a family living in the Gokuldham Society, where they co-exist with families of different backgrounds and cultures.