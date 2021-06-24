Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGES Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Nattu Kaka aka Ghanshyam Nayak diagnosed with cancer

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running and loved shows on the small screen. The viewers are fans of not just the plot and the comedy but also the actors who are seen playing crucial roles like Tarak Mehta, Jethalal, Dayaben, etc. Every now and then, they look for any new update related to the cast of the show. Actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who is known for portraying Nattu Kaka in the show recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer. The 77-year-old actor said that it was in April when spots were discovered in his neck during the positron emission tomography scanning of his throat. After this, he began his chemotherapy and amid the treatment, he has flown to Daman, Gujarat to shoot a special scene of TMKOC.

Nattu Kaka’s son Vikas told Dainik Bhaskar in an interview, "In April, we did a positron emission tomography scanning of his neck, in which again some spots were found. He did not have any discomfort or pain in any way. But we did not want to take any risk, because of that we have started his chemotherapy sessions again. This treatment is being done from the same hospital and doctor from whom he was earlier. Papa is completely fine, just once a month we take him to the hospital for the session Will get a PET scan done again next month. I hope those spots are gone."

Not just him but the actor himself confirmed his condition and said, "I am feeling fine but yes, the treatment has also started again. Currently, the chemotherapy session is going on. After almost four months I shot a special scene in Daman last week and Believe me I had a lot of fun there."

He even opened up about the storyline and said that his character is in his village and from there he makes a call to Jethalal. Nayak said that he went to Gujarat for a day to shoot the sequence and the same episode will telecast in two days. He further said that he is currently waiting to begin shooting in Mumbai and is positive. Ghanshyam went through a surgery last year when eight knots were found in his neck. His treatment started after new knots were found following a test.

Sometime back, there were rumours about him suffering a financial crisis. He rubbished the reports and told TOI, "I am not suffering from any financial crisis. I am enjoying my time at home with my grandchildren and my children are actually helping people who need any kind of help. I am neither unemployed nor suffering from any financial woes."

Apart from TMKOC, Ghanshyam has worked in several Gujarati films, Hindi movies and TV shows. Not only this, but he has even been a part of 100 Gujrati stage plays. He has made an appearance in various Bollywood films including-- . Masoom, Tirangaa, Aashik Awara, Aankhen, China Gate, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Tere Naam.