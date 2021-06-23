Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SUPRIYA/FANPAGE Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Supriya Pilgaonkar 'happy' to be back as Ishwari in Erica-Shaheer's show

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is counted amongst one of the popular shows on the small screen. The show was a massive success which is why after the first season, the makers decided to come up with the second. Well, Dev and Sonakshi aka Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes are all set to return with the third season of the show. The first promo featuring Devakshi has already been dropped and left excited. Another character that has caught everyone's eyes is that of Dev's mother Ishwari which is played by none other than actress Supriya Pilgaonkar. In a recent interview with IANS, she opened up about her feelings on returning to the show once again.

"Ishwari as a character will always be special to me. Viewers have not only loved this character but also enjoyed watching the mother-son bond. The best part about this show is the journey that one takes with the characters -- it's very relatable. It's very mature in its narration and is treated with evolved sensibilities. I am happy to be a part of the show and the reunion with the entire cast has been fabulous," says Shriya.

"I really missed shooting with the team and it feels great to be back on the sets," she added.

Coming back to the first look promo, it was shared by the lead actors on their respective social media handles. Erica captioned it, "1st look of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi season 3." While Shaheer wrote, "Dev aur Sonakshi ke rishton ki gehraai mein pyaar hai yaa daraar? Dekhiye #KuchRangPyaarKeAiseBhi ki nayi kahaani, jald hee, sirf Sony par!"

The two have been hinting about the show's return by sharing several videos on Insta.

Watch out another fun video shared by Shaheer from between the shooting:

Erica, while speaking about the show in an interview with Etimes said, "It does hold a special place in my heart and that’s one of the reasons I said yes for the third season. A lot of people till date have so many good things about the show, they keep watching it. Even I watched the show again. I watched the second season and it just brings back special memories. And when I watched the show it was so refreshing. I have never seen a show like that on Indian television and it is so real and relatable. And at the same time it is so encouraging and empowering. It makes you feel oh you are part of that family."

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 will air on Sony Television.